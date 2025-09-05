NatWest Group plc Purchases 1,460 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

NatWest Group plc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.7% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.