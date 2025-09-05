Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Acquired by NWI Management LP

NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 3.2% of NWI Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NWI Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

