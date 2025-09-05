GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Buys 268,507 Shares of Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 268,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.74 per share, with a total value of A$468,276.21.

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Rajiv Jain bought 271,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of A$477,135.36.

GQG Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

GQG Partners Cuts Dividend

About GQG Partners

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a yield of 221.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

