GQG Partners (ASX:GQG) Insider Rajiv Jain Buys 268,507 Shares of Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 268,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.74 per share, with a total value of A$468,276.21.
Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Rajiv Jain bought 271,872 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of A$477,135.36.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.
GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.
