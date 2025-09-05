TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO James Labe Buys 54,000 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,163.20. The trade was a 11.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, James Labe acquired 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $330,376.00.

On Friday, August 29th, James Labe acquired 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, James Labe bought 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $296,343.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, James Labe acquired 53,160 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $352,450.80.

On Tuesday, August 26th, James Labe acquired 27,988 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $181,362.24.

On Monday, August 25th, James Labe purchased 80,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $518,400.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, James Labe acquired 42,003 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $270,499.32.

On Thursday, August 21st, James Labe acquired 31,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, James Labe bought 39,567 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $245,315.40.

On Tuesday, August 12th, James Labe bought 28,387 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $178,270.36.

TPVG opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

