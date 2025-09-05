Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Thomas Iv Mills Sells 5,758 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $377,379.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,213.68. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $63.59 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.