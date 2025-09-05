Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Insider Richard Fennell Acquires 23,735 Shares of Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fennell purchased 23,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.22 per share, for a total transaction of A$313,776.70.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 245.0%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

