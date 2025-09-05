OTCMKTS:ANCTF Q3 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANCTF. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $53.82 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

