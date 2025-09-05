Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) EVP Chayce David Clark Sells 20,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) EVP Chayce David Clark sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 233,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,685.80. The trade was a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%.The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.68 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 209.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 247,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 167,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 330.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $174,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

