William Blair Weighs in on Crescent Energy FY2026 Earnings

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Crescent Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crescent Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price target on Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 2.1%

CRGY opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 1.98. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%.The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.34 million.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 287.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

