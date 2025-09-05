Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DK. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.77.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48. Delek US has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.30%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 7,331.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 100.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 907.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

