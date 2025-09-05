RADX FY2026 EPS Lowered by Brookline Capital Management

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Radiopharm Theranostics in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.81) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.14). Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity raised shares of Radiopharm Theranostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of RADX opened at $5.60 on Friday. Radiopharm Theranostics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86.

Institutional Trading of Radiopharm Theranostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radiopharm Theranostics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Radiopharm Theranostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. operates as a pre-clinical and clinical research company. It focuses on the development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical need. The company is headquartered Carlton, Australia.

