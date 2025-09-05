What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Sprinklr Q3 Earnings?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CXM opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 81,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $699,979.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,500 shares in the company, valued at $705,375. The trade was a 49.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $23,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 974,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,830.84. This represents a 75.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,143,242 shares of company stock worth $82,738,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

