VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

VersaBank Stock Up 5.3%

VBNK opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,052,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 40,127 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 5.0% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 107.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

