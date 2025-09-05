John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of WLYB stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.81.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 92.81%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

