Camellia (LON:CAM) Announces Earnings Results

Camellia (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (429) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Camellia had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.

Camellia Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of CAM opened at GBX 5,850 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £147.89 million, a PE ratio of -3,293.23 and a beta of 0.47. Camellia has a 12 month low of GBX 4,060 and a 12 month high of GBX 6,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,705.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,126.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Camellia Plc is an AIM-Listed UK based company that primarily invests in agricultural businesses in Africa, Asia and South America. The primary crops are tea, macadamia nuts and avocados. Secondary crops include forestry, arable, rubber, and wine grapes. Camellia also has two subsidiary companies in the UK which are engaged in engineering and luxury tea marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.