YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on September 5th

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2833 per share on Friday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of QDTY stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and a PE ratio of 28.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

