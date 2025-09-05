NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0101 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 142.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.
NagaCorp Stock Up 18.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCRF opened at $0.71 on Friday. NagaCorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.
About NagaCorp
