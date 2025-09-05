NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0101 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 142.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

NagaCorp Stock Up 18.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCRF opened at $0.71 on Friday. NagaCorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

About NagaCorp

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

