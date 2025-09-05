Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 639.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Banpu Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNPJY opened at $1.60 on Friday. Banpu Public has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.

Banpu Public Company Profile

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

