Trinity Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.53. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

