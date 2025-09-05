BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.