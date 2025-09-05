BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BMEZ stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust
