BlackWall Limited (BWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 133.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 7th.
BlackWall Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.
BlackWall Company Profile
