abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC) Posts Earnings Results

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LON:AUSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 13.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 90.72%.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Price Performance
Shares of AUSC opened at GBX 512.75 on Friday. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 404.56 and a 1 year high of GBX 535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £306.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.19.
About abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust
