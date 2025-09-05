Bosun Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,663 Porch Group, Inc. $PRCH

Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after buying an additional 1,897,816 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,550,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,300,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Porch Group by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,896,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,213,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,135,000. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Porch Group news, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,243.11. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $336,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,095.33. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,300. Company insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Porch Group had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Further Reading

