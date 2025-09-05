Bosun Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 0.0%

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $11,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 966,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,515,337.70. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 42,237 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $2,089,886.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 421,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,087.88. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock worth $181,359,210 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.