Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in GigaCloud Technology Inc. $GCT

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCT stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $984.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.37.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company had revenue of $322.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

