31,747 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Bought by Bosun Asset Management LLC

Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

ARLO stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $2,114,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 809,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,026,454.40. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,621,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,929. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,306,967 shares of company stock worth $39,664,516. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.