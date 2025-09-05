Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of AMC Networks worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,267 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 267,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 69,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 177,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $7.36 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $319.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $600.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

