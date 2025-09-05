Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Adient $ADNT

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,817 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 2,039.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 581,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 68,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 524,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $6,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $24.43 on Friday. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

