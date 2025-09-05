Enviri Corporation $NVRI Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,614 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Enviri worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enviri by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enviri by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Enviri by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Enviri by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,825,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviri stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Enviri Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $949.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.520–0.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100-0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

