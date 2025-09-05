Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 16,041 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 8,860.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.53. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

