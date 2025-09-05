Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS Position Reduced by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,675 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 116.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE NGS opened at $27.11 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Natural Gas Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Gas Services Group

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 413,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,017.50. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean K. Holley purchased 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,135.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $99,135.52. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natural Gas Services Group presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Natural Gas Services Group

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.