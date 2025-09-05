Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 925 Shares of World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity at World Acceptance

In related news, Director Charles D. Way sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $64,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,200. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $750,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,883. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,156 shares of company stock worth $822,658. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Price Performance

World Acceptance stock opened at $175.76 on Friday. World Acceptance Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $177.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64. The company has a market cap of $957.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.28.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($2.19). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.