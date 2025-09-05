AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 267.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992,313 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of Oshkosh worth $126,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE OSK opened at $139.10 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.