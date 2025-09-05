Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 7,180.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

