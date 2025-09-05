Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,648 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $529.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.05. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

