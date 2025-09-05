Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 389,502,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 56,189,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.96 million, a PE ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.