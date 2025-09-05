Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 389,502,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 56,189,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.96 million, a PE ratio of -278.57 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

