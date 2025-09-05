Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 33878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

