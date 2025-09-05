Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donegal Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Donegal Group Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $710.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.21 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,540,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,737,460.29. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles King sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $78,795.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,775. The trade was a 64.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 98,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,036. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

