Ibstock (LON:IBST) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.80 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 133.99 ($1.80), with a volume of 2056032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.85).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 220 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 190 to GBX 188 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 199.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4,460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 164.27.

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ibstock news, insider Richard Akers acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £155,000. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

