Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). 90,528,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 29,621,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Corcel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

