Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after purchasing an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 22.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.