Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 1359131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $114,726,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,797,000. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425,896 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,738,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,348,000 after acquiring an additional 360,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $7,436,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

