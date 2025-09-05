Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 2486965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $459.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

