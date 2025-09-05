Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,200 shares, anincreaseof375.5% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Credit Agricole Stock Performance
Shares of CRARY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05. Credit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Credit Agricole had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 26.77%.
Credit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
