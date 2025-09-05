Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,200 shares, anincreaseof375.5% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Credit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of CRARY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.05. Credit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Credit Agricole had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Credit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

