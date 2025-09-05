Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Decreases By 56.8%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,700 shares, adecreaseof56.8% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CYJBF stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Cargotec has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Its Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

