Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.52 and last traded at $104.21, with a volume of 754704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $419,093.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,495.63. This trade represents a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares in the company, valued at $11,223,840. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,146 shares of company stock worth $9,499,093 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

