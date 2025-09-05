Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,900 shares, agrowthof143.4% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 49.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $224.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

