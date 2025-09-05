On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 259.90 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 270.50 ($3.63). 2,048,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 733,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.84).

On the Beach Group Stock Up 1.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 283.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.73. The firm has a market cap of £430.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,989.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Justine Greening acquired 7,483 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £19,829.95. Also, insider Victoria Self acquired 3,500 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 per share, for a total transaction of £9,310. 8.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

