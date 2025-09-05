Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,400 shares, adecreaseof63.3% from the July 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 934.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 934.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Price Performance

Charter Hall Group stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We’ve curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

