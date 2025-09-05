Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,400 shares, adecreaseof63.3% from the July 31st total of 254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 934.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 934.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Charter Hall Group stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.46.
About Charter Hall Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.