CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, adecreaseof62.7% from the July 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSL Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. CSL has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $105.66.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

