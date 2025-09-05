CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, adecreaseof62.7% from the July 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CSL Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. CSL has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $105.66.
CSL Company Profile
